Shaquille O'Neal - Like No Other

Twelve-time NBA All-Star. League MVP. Three Championship Rings This exclusive and unique DVD takes an inside look at the biggest and most dominating force the NBA has ever seen - Shaquille O'Neal. Witness how Shaq helped lead the Los Angeles Lakers to three consecutive NBA championships, share Shaq's fierce determination to bring a championship to the Miami Heat, and see Shaq's unique ability to make people laugh while also inspiring his fans and teammates with his unstoppable skills on the court. With footage that reveals Shaq's personality both on and off the court, this fast-paced and colorful DVD includes special bonus features showing why Shaq is Like No Other.