Shared Wives

Karla and Gabe are a loving couple looking to spice up the sexual side of their marriage. Gabe has a fantasy of seeing his wife with another man, and Karl, apprehensive yet intrigued, shares this little secret with her co-worker, Mindy. As luck would have it, Mindy is seeking more attention from her husband Will, who seems more married to his job than her. Two couples, very much in love, that share a similar interest; the sexual fantasy of watching and being watched by the person they love.