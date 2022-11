Not Available

Down at the Shark Anomaly Center (or SAC as it's commonly called for short), a group of sexy marine biologists probe the secrets of the greatest predator known to man! They soon discover the ferocious sea creature emits an erotic sound that no woman can resist. But will their newly unearthed 'shark-waves' eventually take them to new heights or simply turn them all into irresistible 'shark babes' bent on overthrowing mankind with unbridled sensuality?