2015

Shark Lake

  • Thriller

Release Date

October 1st, 2015

Studio

Parkside Pictures

Meredith Hendricks happens to be the best cop in her quiet town on Lake Tahoe. When a black-market exotic species dealer named Clint is paroled from prison, something he let loose begins to make its presence known. Swimmers and land-lovers alike begin to become part of the food chain at an unbelievable rate. Meredith and her team discover that they're not just hunting one eating machine, but a whole family of them. Not everyone will make it out alive, but those who do will never forget this summer at Shark Lake.

Cast

Dolph LundgrenClint Gray
James ChalkeDon Barnes
Sara Malakul LaneMeredith Hernandez
Michael Aaron MilliganPeter Mayes
Ibrahim Renno Jr.Larson
Miles DoleacGarreth Ross

