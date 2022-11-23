Shark Shoot: Fiji

Not Available

Elite celeb photographer, Mike Muller travels the globe shooting some of the biggest celebrities on the planet. Mike’s fearless passion drives him to capture a more elusive subject, the world’s real celebrities: animals. In this special, Mike seeks eight different species of sharks all converging in Fiji. Mike and his crew are high tech “MacGyver’s”, building big toys to get the perfect shot! They are bringing the Hollywood Photo Studio 70 feet underwater to capture these one-of-a-kind photos. The stakes are high; Mike and his crew risk it all to capture images that will shatter all of our misconceptions about the elusive shark.