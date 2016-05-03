Sharkansas Women's Prison Massacre

When a fracking mishap accidentally rips apart the earth’s crust, the resulting hole opens up a gaping underground water way to a vast and mysterious ocean somewhere deep below. Instantly, giant prehistoric sharks begin wending their way upward toward a murky bog in the heart of the Arkansas Bayou. Unfortunately, for a group of female prisoners on a work detail in the swamp, the deadly sharks attack without warning – pinning a hapless group of intended victims in a small deserted cabin in the heart of the wetlands. Death may be the only means of escape!
|Dominique Swain
|Honey
|Traci Lords
|Detective Kendra Patterson
|Cindy Lucas
|Anita Conners
|Christine Nguyen
|Michelle Alika
|Amy Rasimas Holt
|Shannon Hastings
|Skye McDonald
|Sarah Mason
