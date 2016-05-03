2016

Sharkansas Women's Prison Massacre

  • Science Fiction
  • Action
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 3rd, 2016

Studio

CineTel Films

When a fracking mishap accidentally rips apart the earth’s crust, the resulting hole opens up a gaping underground water way to a vast and mysterious ocean somewhere deep below. Instantly, giant prehistoric sharks begin wending their way upward toward a murky bog in the heart of the Arkansas Bayou. Unfortunately, for a group of female prisoners on a work detail in the swamp, the deadly sharks attack without warning – pinning a hapless group of intended victims in a small deserted cabin in the heart of the wetlands. Death may be the only means of escape!

Cast

Dominique SwainHoney
Traci LordsDetective Kendra Patterson
Cindy LucasAnita Conners
Christine NguyenMichelle Alika
Amy Rasimas HoltShannon Hastings
Skye McDonaldSarah Mason

