We take a fun look back at the 15 biggest, baddest, bloodiest, bad-assed shark movie bites of all time. This adrenaline filled special event program features the funniest comedians, actors and other celebrities giving us the 411 on their most favorite movie shark attacks from those films. We'll range from the classic "Jaws" to the outrageousness of "Sharktopus" and "MegaShark vs. Giant Octopus."