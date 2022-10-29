Not Available

Broke, busted, and living in a tent outside their parents backyard. Vince and Freddy hit on the idea of a lifetime, Sharkproof wetsuits, and are determined to strike it rich. They go to a local loan shark, Max who owns a club in downtown LA to fund the venture. At the club they both fall in love with the same girl, Isabella the receiving half of knife throwing duo who are preforming at the club. Yuri is her drunk, knife-throwing partner. When Isabella chooses the boys over Max he sends his goons to reclaim her. Suddenly the boys must become the men they pretend to be, but now it's sink or swim. Almost Sharkproof, a bromantic comedy.