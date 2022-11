Not Available

Professor Sharma Ji (Brijendra Kala) is quite a prude, but happens to be the sex columnist of 'Jhunjhuna Samachar', a weekly newspaper owned by the wealthy and influential Murli (Krishna Abhishek). Things stir up when Sharmaji's pretty wife Shobha (Mugdha Godse) is eve-teased by Lallan (Hemant Pandey), who manages to cause marital troubles despite being behind bars.