In the short film "Sharunas Bartas: where am I now" director looks for an answer to the question retrospectively and with a perspective towards the future. Reflections on meaning of life and cinema blends in as do autoportrait and portrait genres. In laconic manner director Sharunas Bartas gives quintesense of his thoughts and ideas, more importantly, his feelings and experiences. The film was initiated by Pompidou Art Centre, which recently organized Retrospective of Sharunas Bartas.