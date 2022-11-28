Shashin Koshien Summer in 0.5 Seconds

Not Available

"National High School Photography Championship Tournament", also known as "Shashin Koshien" is an event held annually in Higashikawa, Hokkaido, Japan's town of photography. Every summer, Shashin Koshien decides which school has the best photography club. Oyama, Sakura, and Mirai from Kansai Academy in Osaka were encouraged by their advisor to join with the aim of letting them experience "a world where people who are challenged could see". Meanwhile, Tsubakiyama Shota, a senior at Sakuragaoka Gakuen in Tokyo is the only member of his school's photography club. Other members resigned thinking that photography won't help in getting them to a university. In spite of principal Saeki objecting to his plans, Shota was still eager to join, forming a team with his childhood friend and a junior volunteer. With over 500 schools all over the country, only 18 schools would be chosen to participate in the event. Competitors fight to capture the beauty of Japan and the human spirit.