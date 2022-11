Not Available

One of the employees of Vijay's parents, Babu, is sentence to a long jail term for killing them. In hot pursuit to avenge the death of his parents Vijay wait until Babu is release from jail and confronts him. It is this confrontation that will change Vijay's life as Babu confides to him that he was framed for the murder of his parents; this then lightens up a man-hunt for the real perpetrators of this crime.