Emmy-winner William Shatner of "Star Trek" and "Boston Legal" fame applies his trademark irreverence to the talk show realm in this Bio Channel series that puts him face-to-face with famous people. With a raw and unconventional interview style, Shatner tries his best to disarm his celebrity guests, who range from close friends like fellow actor Leonard Nimoy, to Oscar winners like Jon Voight, to porn stars like Jenna Jameson.