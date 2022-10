Not Available

Shatruvu is a romantic action movie with all the masala elements. Srikanth-Aksha's performances are the main attraction in the movie. Gana's music, Raghu Babu and Duvvasi Mohan's humour, beautifully choreographed dance and action scenes are its other highlights. The director's inability to execute several scenes on screen properly is the big drawback of the film. And double-meaning dialogues are also among its weaknesses.