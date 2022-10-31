Not Available

Shaun Majumder, Every Word Is Absolutely True

    Feature-length documentary following Canadian funny man Shaun Majumder as he embarks on his first ever cross-Canada solo stand-up tour from St. John's, Newfoundland to Victoria, B.C. Everyone has a story and Shaun is the quintessential storyteller. In this film, we get to see how a stand-up act develops from the genesis of the idea, to its being worked, reworked, and reworked again. Director Peter Esteves' unique and unprecedented access to Shaun's life goes beyond the public persona providing a window that is both funny and deeply revealing. As the story unfolds, a more intimate and complex side of one of Canada's funniest people is revealed.

