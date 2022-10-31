Shaun Palmer - The Miserable Champion

Not Available

The Miserable Champion is a shocking portrait of one of the most notorious athletes of all-time, action sports hero Shaun Palmer. 7 Sports, 7 Times World Champion, 6 X-Games Gold, 38 Elite Victories, 117 Tour Podiums and ESPY 2006 "Action Sports Athlete of the Year". USA Today asks the question “Is This The World's Greatest Athlete?” Featuring: Shaun Palmer, Steve Caballero, Bob Klein, Terry Kidwell, Sam Hill, Jake Burton, Tom Sims, Rob Roskopp, Danny Kass, Steve Peat and many more. Winner of X-Dance 2012 Action Sports Film Festal ‘Best Biography’ Winner of the Sheffield Adventure Film Festival 2112 "Judges Choice Award"