Shauna Sand Exposed!

Shauna Sand splashed onto the celebrity scene with her Playboy Playmate of the Month centerfold in May, 1996. In April of that year she married Lorenzo Lamas, star of the Renegade TV series, whom she met through a guest appearance on the series. They had three children together and got divorced in 2005 but are still friends. Since then she has been constantly working in movies, modeling and has appeared on a variety of TV shows (Renegade, Charmed, The Deviants and many others). She speaks fluent French and has appeared in numerous French magazines and on TV shows in France.