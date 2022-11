Not Available

This innovative series combines music and travel in a unique way by transporting top recording artists to some of the most exotic travel destinations on the planet. On this trip, singer Shawn Colvin immerses herself in the culture, history and lushness of Bora Bora and Tahiti. Songs include: "Polaroids," "Private Universe," "Anywhere You Go," "Catch the Wind" and "Sunny Came Home."