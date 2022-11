Not Available

Enter into the life of the six-time NBA All-Star and member of the Dream Team II, Shawn Kemp, in the sports documentary "Shawn Kemp: The Reignman." You will trace the superstar from his childhood in Indiana until his early results with basketball at Concord High School, and finally to the rise in the NBA. Numerous highlights and interviews with players, coaches and family members of Shawn Kemp.