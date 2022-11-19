Shawn Lane, Jonas Hellborg & the Vinayakrams - Paris (2004)

Not Available

In 2001, bassist Jonas Hellborg and guitarist Shawn Lane expanded their touring group to include percussionist V. Selvaganesh and his two brothers, Umashankar (percussion) and Umamahesh (vocals), who stem from one of the most prominent musical families of southern India. Their father, Vikku Vinayakram, was a member of John McLaughlin's pioneering '70s world music group Shakti. The first concert on the European tour of 2001 was at the legendary jazz club New Morning in Paris, France. It was filmed for a documentary on Hellborg made by Daniel Fahri for the European TV channel ARTE. This DVD presents two hours of music (both sets of the concert). It's a great memento documenting the unique talent of the late guitar master Shawn Lane.