Not Available

Rocker Shawn Phillips -- whose genre-defying excursions into folk, jazz and progressive rock made him one of the most intriguing musicians of the 1970s -- delivers a career-spanning concert at Cape Town, South Africa's Kirstenbosch Gardens. Playing before an exuberant crowd, Phillips performs "American Child," "Radio," "Burning Fingers," "Calico and Rainbows," "Song for Sagittarians," "Ballad for Casey Deiss," "Moonshine" and more.