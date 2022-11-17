Shawn Reynolds: Got Room For One More?

Not Available

Shawn Reynolds is a nationally touring, clean comedian and funny dad of six who's not afraid to tell people he's also a trophy husband*. He is the winner of the "Funniest Comic East of the Mississippi" contest, runner-up at Chicago's National Clean Comedy Challenge and is the founder of "Stand-Up For Adoption"; a comedy benefit series that raises money for families trying to adopt. He has appeared locally on ABC & NBC and The Lexington Herald Leader named him- "The Robin Hood of Comedy!" *participation award