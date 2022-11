Not Available

A sequel to the story "Гуси-Лебеді летять" ("Geese-swans fly"), about the life of one of the villages of Podillya - an optimistic story of Mikhail, whose childhood was spent in happiness and hope, despite the constant troubles that plagued his family. Together with his girlfriend Lyuba, the hero believes in a happy happy life, which his father Sebastian affirms with his deeds.