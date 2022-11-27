Щелкин. Крестный отец атомной бомбы

Not Available

Kirill Ivanovich Shchelkin is not well-known among the most honored scientists of the Soviet Union. Meanwhile, Shchelkin was one of the main creators of atomic and hydrogen bombs, one of the founders of modern cosmonautics, three times a hero of Socialist labor, a man whom Igor Kurchatov called ‘The Godfather of the atomic bomb.’ The scientific research of Shchelkin and his colleagues, without exaggeration, saved the world from a third world war and ensured a peaceful life not only in Russia, but for all mankind.