1965

She

  • Romance
  • Fantasy
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 8th, 1965

Studio

Hammer Film Productions

The lost city of Kuma is ruled by the cruel, arrogant, beautiful queen, Ayesha, gifted with eternal life. She lures Leo Vincey into her world, seeing in him the reincarnation of the lover she long ago murdered in a fit of violent jealousy. Against all advice Leo is determined to stay and Ayesha persuades him to bathe in the flame of eternal youth... with disastrous consequences.

Cast

Peter CushingHolly
Bernard CribbinsJob
John RichardsonUstane
Christopher LeeBillali
Rosenda MonterosUstane
André MorellHaumeid

Images