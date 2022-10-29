Not Available

SHE AND SHE tells stories about 4 young people who used to be best friends but also had some unimaginable secrets. In a series of accidents,everything changed in their lives. In the name of love,they did something over the line unintentionally.Blinded by love,they made the others step into dangerous unconsciously...They were so desperate to be loved by the others,but sometimes they forgot to love themselves.Love makes the beloved breathless...Then,someone died,someone was missing,someone was in trouble.Finally,they saved each others by understandings and forgiveness.It seemed everything was back to the right way,but in fact something even darker just started...