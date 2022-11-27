She Can Run, She Can Hide

Not Available

Rich reds, opulent yellows, deep indigos, and other vivacious palettes present in this "b-horror" film mirror its theatricality and intensity. This film pokes fun at tropes of women within horror cinema specifically the "vanity girl," the "mystical pregnancy," and "running/final girl" tropes. It's dark but humorous. It's inky but colorful. It’s a blending of media; film and video, digital and analog, with references to the internet, cinema, psychedelia, and pop music. This film was digitally shot and manipulated with the Sandin Image Processor.