She Couldn't Take It

The wealthy Van Dyke family are constantly in the media for outrageous behavior, much to the frustration of patriarch Dan Van Dyke. His self-centered, bubble-headed wife has a fondness for foreign imports, including "pet projects" like dancers and such. His spoiled children Tony and Carol have constant run-ins with the law. When Dan himself ends up in the clink for five years for tax evasion, he becomes bunk-mates with ex-bootlegger Joe "Spots" Ricardi. Ricardi lectures him on being such a push-over for an out-of-control family, so a dying Dan makes Ricardi his estate trustee once he is released from prison. Ricardi is thrust into high society and must do everything he once nagged Dan to do in order to bring the unruly brats under control. This is even more difficult than it seems as Carol defies him at every turn, and his old gang is trying to get him back in the business.