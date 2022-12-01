Not Available

She Finally Caught a Breath

    In the eleventh episode of StorefrontTV Season 3, Papi Juice ruminates on the meaning of adaptation, growth, and change. In a narrative composed of fragments – a bike ride through empty streets, a beach hang, a virtual event, a rooftop sunset, a recording session – Papi Juice asserts that in order to overcome discomfort, we must acknowledge it. She Finally Caught A Breath is a snapshot of our time, giving us permission to slow down, to pivot, and to seek the ultimate comfort in taking a deep breath.

