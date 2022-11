Not Available

Dennis Davids is a young, talented and idealistic lawyer in Antwerp, who takes every case at heart, even the pro-deo clients the court assigns for a meager fee. Needless to say he really goes the extra mile, risking his life and his career as his own private detective, in the case of Sandra Van Rompaey, a female kick-boxer who also proves herself as his lover, but is a miserable client, repeatedly violating her probation terms as well as the law.