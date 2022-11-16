She Has a Different Name

Not Available

This is a film about forces that posses people like demons making them strive towards their goal no matter what, leaving a bloody trail behind. This is a film about a woman who abandoned her child at birth and now twenty three years later she tries to find that child. More than twenty years of have passed since the day out main character Lisa abandoned her child. Now she is obsessed to find her daughter. She search leads her to a young girl that Lisa believs to be the one that she left at the orphanage a long time ago. Lisa begins to spy on her, invades her life. Even though later she will find out the truth, this is not her daughter. Lisa will not be able to stop being the mother figure that she has now become. And like a ruthless wolf she will not let anything stand in her way of saving her child. Two lonely souls that find a family in each other. One become a mother, that other a daughter. What is the price that they had to pay for this encounter?