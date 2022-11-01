Not Available

Ella es el Matador (She is the Matador) is a character driven documentary about two women who choose the profession of bullfighting. Eva Florencia is a novice originally from Italy and Maripaz Vega is the only active professional female matador in the world. Following these women over the span of seven years, the viewer gains rare insights into their world. While these women pursue the same dream as their male counterparts - the glory of dominating the beast - they are forced to fight not only against the bull but also against decades of legal prohibition and prejudice. The historical struggle, from the beginning of the 20th century to the present, is shown through archival footage and brief interviews with historians and background female matadors.