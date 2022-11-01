She Likes Red Star

Not Available

Srba is graduating pupil and football fanatic, or more precise king of a street soccer, who plays even without others, in a winter, summer, rain or snow, while his grandma lights narrow backyard (so called small Maracana) with a flashlight. He wouldn't accept to become professional by no means and to play for money, rejecting offers of various scouts promising him a career in Spain, Greece, Germany, Turkey... main characters of Srba's school days are his best friends, Daca who is secretly in love with him ever since first grade, professors Hannibal and Darwin and Beki, new schoolmate to whom Srba fells in love - and she loves Red Star...