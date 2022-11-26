She-Ra And The Princess Of Power

Not Available

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is set on the planet Etheria and follows Adora, an orphan raised by the Horde. This evil army is led by Hordak, a tyrannical despot who dreams of conquering the whole of Etheria. One day, after getting lost in the woods, Adora finds a magic sword that transforms her into the Princess of Power, She-Ra. After realizing the suffering that the Horde has inflicted on Etheria and its inhabitants, Adora joins the Resistance in the fight against the Horde through rebuilding the Princess Alliance, a group of other magical girls that once all opposed Hordak. Adora's newfound allegiance to the Resistance pits her against her former best friend Catra, whose feelings of abandonment twist her personal ambitions, leading her to become Adora's mortal enemy.