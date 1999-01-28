She's All That

High school hotshot Zach Siler is the envy of his peers. But his popularity declines sharply when his cheerleader girlfriend, Taylor, leaves him for sleazy reality-television star Brock Hudson. Desperate to revive his fading reputation, Siler agrees to a seemingly impossible challenge. He has six weeks to gain the trust of nerdy outcast Laney Boggs -- and help her to become the school's next prom queen.
|Freddie Prinze Jr.
|Zach Siler
|Rachael Leigh Cook
|Laney Boggs
|Matthew Lillard
|Brock Hudson
|Paul Walker
|Dean Sampson
|Jodi Lyn O'Keefe
|Taylor Vaughan
|Anna Paquin
|Mackenzie Siler
