She's Having a Baby

Jake and Kristy Briggs are newlyweds. Being young, they are perhaps a bit unprepared for the full reality of marriage and all that it (and their parents) expect from them. Do they want babies? Their parents certainly want them to. Is married life all that there is? Things certainly aren't helped by Jake's friend Davis, who always seems to turn up just in time to put a spanner in the works.
|Elizabeth McGovern
|Kristen 'Kristy' Briggs
|Alec Baldwin
|Davis McDonald
|William Windom
|Russ Bainbridge
|Holland Taylor
|Sarah Briggs
|Cathryn Damon
|Gayle Bainbridge
|John Ashton
|Ken
