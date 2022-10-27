1988

She's Having a Baby

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 4th, 1988

Studio

Paramount

Jake and Kristy Briggs are newlyweds. Being young, they are perhaps a bit unprepared for the full reality of marriage and all that it (and their parents) expect from them. Do they want babies? Their parents certainly want them to. Is married life all that there is? Things certainly aren't helped by Jake's friend Davis, who always seems to turn up just in time to put a spanner in the works.

Cast

Elizabeth McGovernKristen 'Kristy' Briggs
Alec BaldwinDavis McDonald
William WindomRuss Bainbridge
Holland TaylorSarah Briggs
Cathryn DamonGayle Bainbridge
John AshtonKen

Images