She's the One

Mickey, a free-spirited New York cabbie, and Francis, a materialistic Wall Street stockbroker, are extremely competitive and confused about women as a result of their father's influence. Though they disagree about everything, they have one thing in common: Mickey's ex-fiance Heather is Francis's secret love. Though both brothers have beautiful wives, Heather triggers their longtime sibling rivalry
|Edward Burns
|Mickey Fitzpatrick
|Michael McGlone
|Francis Fitzpatrick
|Cameron Diaz
|Heather Davis
|Jennifer Aniston
|Renee Donati Fitzpatrick
|John Mahoney
|Mr. Fitzpatrick
|Maxine Bahns
|Hope
