She's Wild Again Tonight

Gustaf Norén (former Mando Diao) and actress Shima Niavarani meet in a studio in Brooklyn for a new, radical interpretation of Miss Julie. When the director does not show up, they end up spending the night together. What starts out as a professional meeting between two politically conscious young artists develop into a power game where their inner feelings are exposed. Do they have the situation under control or are they victims of their own fame and the roles the media assigned to them?