1952

She's Working Her Way Through College

  • Music
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 11th, 1952

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Shapely burlesque dancer Hot Garters Gertie aka Angela Gardner meets her former teacher John Palmer, now a professor at Midwest State... where she decides to begin her new college career. She rents a room; her new landlady proves to be the professor's wife. Among romantic complications, Angela helps the downtrodden dramatic arts department put on a potentially popular musical show...but someone's discovered her secret past. Does she have an ace up her garter? Written by Rod Crawford

Cast

Ronald ReaganProfessor John Palmer
Gene NelsonDon Weston
Don DeForeShep Slade
Phyllis ThaxterHelen Palmer
Patrice Wymore'Poison' Ivy Williams
Roland WintersFred Copeland

