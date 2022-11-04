She Shall Have Music

Not Available

Millionaire shipbuilder Freddie Gates decides to publicize his ships by hiring Jack Hylton and his orchestra to broadcast from his yacht.. Brian Gates, Freddie's son, has a low-approval-rating and a high dislike for jazz music and refuses board ship with the band on board. His father enters a conspiracy with singer Dorothy Drew to get him on the yacht, where the broadcasts will be made. Brian falls in love with Dorothy, but calls of the romance when he sees her dancing and singing with Hylton's band in Paris. Dorothy induces three members of the band to shanghai Brian when the yacht sails. A rival shipowner, determined to stop the broadcasts, bribes the crew to desert the ship and all hands are left stranded in mid-ocean on the yacht. The band-members manage to extricate them from their predicament and they get back to London, where Hylton is acclaimed and Brian marries Dorothy.