She Shoots Straight

  • Action
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Bo Ho Film Company Ltd.

The only son (Tony Leung Ka Fai) in a family of police officers marries Mina, an ambitious `half-breed' colleague (played by Joyce Godenzi), incurring the resentment of his four sisters, all policewomen, especially the eldest, Ling (Carina Lau). There is pressure on Tony to father a son, to keep the male line going, although Mina wants to delay pregnancy until she gets promoted to Superintendent.

Cast

Carina LauHuang Chia-Ling
Tang Pik-WanMrs. Huang
Tony Leung Ka-FaiInspector Huang Tsung-Pao, the Son
Carter ThorneHuang Chia-Lai
Sarah Lee Lai-YuiHuang Chia-Lai
Angile Leung Wan YuiHuang Chia-Jui

