She Sounds Like Spring

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

The Film Factory

Ben, a mechanic at a Johannesburg car dealership, and Linda, a beautiful, smart redhead, cross paths one night. He immediately recognises her as his boss’s daughter, although she has no idea who he is. They’re immediately attracted to each other, and, in a frantic and uncertain effort to disguise his identity, Ben lies to Linda and claims to be in a band. When their love blossoms unexpectedly and he decides that he wants to live up to his lie, he starts a band with a few fellow employees, and they enroll for a battle-of-the-bands competition.

Cast

