Chingmy Yau stars in She Starts The Fire, a fish-out-of-water comedy where the fish can set people on fire! Wendy (Chingmy Yau) arrives in Hong Kong to stay with her aunt Big Beer (Deannie Ip), who shares a space with her landlord Charles (Lawrence Cheng, who also directed). There’s just one problem: Wendy can set things on fire with her mind. Her pyrokinetic powers are applied simultaneously with some bad luck, so the victim usually gets a double whammy of misfortune and charred flesh.
|Lawrence Cheng
|Charles Siu
|Deannie Yip
|Big Beer
|Carol Cheng
|Tracey Sui
|Paul Chu Kong
|Guo Li / Kwok Lap
|Michael Lai Siu-Tin
|Master Chu Tian Ya / Chor Tin-Ngai
|Manfred Wong
|Charles' colleague
