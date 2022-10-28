Not Available

She Starts the Fire

  • Comedy
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Jing's Production Limited

Chingmy Yau stars in She Starts The Fire, a fish-out-of-water comedy where the fish can set people on fire! Wendy (Chingmy Yau) arrives in Hong Kong to stay with her aunt Big Beer (Deannie Ip), who shares a space with her landlord Charles (Lawrence Cheng, who also directed). There’s just one problem: Wendy can set things on fire with her mind. Her pyrokinetic powers are applied simultaneously with some bad luck, so the victim usually gets a double whammy of misfortune and charred flesh.

Cast

Lawrence ChengCharles Siu
Deannie YipBig Beer
Carol ChengTracey Sui
Paul Chu KongGuo Li / Kwok Lap
Michael Lai Siu-TinMaster Chu Tian Ya / Chor Tin-Ngai
Manfred WongCharles' colleague

