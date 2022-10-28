Not Available

Chingmy Yau stars in She Starts The Fire, a fish-out-of-water comedy where the fish can set people on fire! Wendy (Chingmy Yau) arrives in Hong Kong to stay with her aunt Big Beer (Deannie Ip), who shares a space with her landlord Charles (Lawrence Cheng, who also directed). There’s just one problem: Wendy can set things on fire with her mind. Her pyrokinetic powers are applied simultaneously with some bad luck, so the victim usually gets a double whammy of misfortune and charred flesh.