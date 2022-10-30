Not Available

In one of the most important and controversial documentaries of the last five years, filmmakers Justine Chang and Armand Kaye examine a crime that has been ignored, discounted, and even declared impossible. The result of years of research and production, She Stole My Voice: A Documentary About Lesbian Rape is a jarring, terrifying, and eye-opening look at this lesbian rape and sexual violence between women. The film masterfully interweaves community responses, expert analyses, and graphic reenactments to create an absolutely unforgettable experience. Viewers will see the reality and prevalence of this crime, and learn how the community as a whole, law enforcement, and even the lesbian community itself have repeatedly discounted this crime. And in the unforgettable and terrifyingly graphic reenactments of lesbian rape, viewers will begin to truly understand the chilling and horrific experience of actual lesbian rape.