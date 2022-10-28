Not Available

Devayani (Kavya Madhavan) wishes to become a doctor, but ends up becoming a taxi driver when the responsibilities fell on her shoulders after the death of her father. When a woman starts driving a car the people around called she taxi. Joe Joseph (Anoop Menon) is an affluent person who leads a luxurious life. Joe with his two friends joins Devayani and three other ladies - Meera Mamen (Sheelu Abraham), Sradha (Krishnaprabha), and Roopa Pillai (Ansiba) who are also on a trip of ten days. This trip changed Devayani’s life forever. Saji Surendran hilariously narrates the trip that Joe Joseph and his friends embark with these four ladies. The story, script, and dialogues of the movie are scripted by Krishna Poojappura. Ganesh Kumar, Suraj Venjarammoodu, Tini Tom, P Balachandran are the other main actors in ‘She Taxi’