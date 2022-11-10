She\'d Hate Rather Than Love

Not Available

Set in Sung Dynasty at a tumultuous time when China is invaded by the northern Jin Empire, the story revolves around swordsman Ge (David Tong Wai), who is wronged for murdering the son of the Prime Minister. Luckily, his superb kung fu helps him escape. But when the Sung General Chang is killed by the Jin Admiral Wanyan, and Chang's beautiful daughter Chu (Han Hsiang Chin) is seeking a patriotic hero to avenge his father's death, Ge pledges to assassinate Wanyan within ten days and marry Chu. But he has to first deal with the four kung fu masters serving under the Jin Admiral.