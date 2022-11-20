Not Available

Mogens and his wife Bitten are spending time in their summerhouse. Their beloved daughter, who has recently been left by her husband and is now alone with a newborn baby, is visiting. The family needs a quiet day together, but when their friends, Janne and husband Steen, show up a day early for a planned Midsummer Night's dinner, things start to snowball out of control - in particular for Bitten the perfectionist and for Mogens who is racked by guilt; Mogens has had an affair with Janne, who does not accept his decision to end it. As the evening progresses, Janne pushes them all into a psychological game, in which not only Mogens' marriage is at stake but also his relationship to his daughter Kira.