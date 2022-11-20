Not Available

Sheep

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Mogens and his wife Bitten are spending time in their summerhouse. Their beloved daughter, who has recently been left by her husband and is now alone with a newborn baby, is visiting. The family needs a quiet day together, but when their friends, Janne and husband Steen, show up a day early for a planned Midsummer Night's dinner, things start to snowball out of control - in particular for Bitten the perfectionist and for Mogens who is racked by guilt; Mogens has had an affair with Janne, who does not accept his decision to end it. As the evening progresses, Janne pushes them all into a psychological game, in which not only Mogens' marriage is at stake but also his relationship to his daughter Kira.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images