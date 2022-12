Not Available

When Dinesh (Mithun Chakrabarty) met Manisha (Moon Moon Sen) in college, she fell in love and decided to devote her life to him. Now married, Manisha has landed a job as chief executive of a pharmaceutical company, but lately he's been too busy to spend time at home. Suddenly, Manisha is arrested, accused of molesting a telephone operator in his employ. Basu Chatterjee directed and makes a cameo appearance in this 1986 film.