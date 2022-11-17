Not Available

Story of Military commitment by a military wife, Shobha (Calcutta, 1942) played by Nirupa Roy, who in spite of losing her husband to the Air Force and World War 2, despite hardships, carrying the family legacy forward, educates her only son Deepak (played by Biswajeet) to join the Air Force. Deepak also shows firm commitment to his vocation and legacy when forced into taking a decision to choose between his lady love, Preeti (played by Rajshree) and his Air Force Service, by Preeti's parents who fear that Air Force service will endanger his life. Preeti too, opts to serve the Red Cross so that she could be with Deepak.