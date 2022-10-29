1975

Sheila Levine is Dead and Living in New York

  • Comedy

Release Date

November 30th, 1975

Studio

Paramount

Sheila Levine is a Jewish-American princess and a native of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. An innovative, bright, but painfully introverted individual, she comes to New York City with her mother and father to take an apartment with a nightclub-hopping roommate. Persuaded to go to a nightclub one night, she meets a doctor named Sam Stoneman who is on the hunt for a one-night stand. Sheila develops an intense attraction towards Sam who seemingly is attracted to Sheila's desperately flirtatious roommate. She returns to Harrisburg for a time and comes back to win the heart of Sam only to discover that he has been conned into an engagement with her ex-roommate. Meanwhile, stalwart Sheila quickly climbs the ladder at her job as a "office-singer/typist" for a record company.

Cast

Jeannie BerlinSheila Levine
Roy ScheiderSam Stoneman
Rebecca Dianna SmithKate Christianson
Janet BrandtBernice Levine
Sid MeltonManny Levine
Charles WoolfWally

